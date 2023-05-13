Airlines, NAHCON Agree On $250 Increase For Hajj Fare

The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON), Zikrullah Hassan has stated that four local airlines, namely Air Peace, Azman, Max Air, and Aero Contractors, have requested a $250 increase in hajj fare for the 2023 Hajj exercise.

According to Hassan, the airlines attribute this request to the ongoing crisis in Sudan, which necessitates a long journey to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

It’s worth noting that these airlines had previously declined to sign an airlift agreement with NAHCON, citing the extra financial burden of using an alternative route.

While speaking in Abuja during a staff training event for NAHCON, state pilgrim boards, and private tour operators, Hassan ensured that the additional cost wouldn’t be passed on to the pilgrims.

He said, “We are looking for all ways to resolve the issue of this additional cost, it will not require the pilgrims to pay additional funds. They will not need to pay more money.”

Hassan further announced that the first airlift of pilgrims out of the country is scheduled for May 25.

“We have mapped out a 25 days strategic airlift operation plan that will commence on the 25th of May 2023… We pray that the 2023 hajj will witness great improvement,” he added.