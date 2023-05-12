I Am Not Interested In Dating A Man Who Wants To Split Bills, He Must Provide Everything – Former BBNaija Housemate

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tolani Shobajo, popularly known as Tolanibaj, has issued a public announcement to men who are interested in having a relationship with her.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star in a video shared on social media said she has been receiving several messages from men seeking a romantic affair with her.

However, she is not interested in dating a man who wants to split the bills as she is currently comfortable with her life.

Tolani Baj added she is single and has a lot of admirers but anyone coming for her must provide everything.

Watch video below;

Reason I Can’t Have A Child With A Celebrity

Meanwhile, Tolanibaj has disclosed that she can’t have a child with an entertainer.

Speaking via a post on Twitter, the reality TV star stated that having a baby with a celebrity is a tiring job.

The 29-year-old explained that she is a jealous love and cannot handle the pressure of having a baby with an entertainer.

According to Tolanibaj, the decision is to save herself from future toxicity.

She tweeted, “Having a baby with an entertainer must constantly be draining. I recognize that I’m a jealous lover, so let’s save ourselves from future toxicity.”