Erling Haaland Wins 2023 Football Writers’ Association Awards

Manchester City’s prolific striker, Erling Haaland has been named the 2023 Football Writers’ Association (FWA) men’s footballer of the year.

The 22-year-old Norwegian striker has been in unstoppable form since he joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in last summer’s transfer window.

So far in the 2022-2023 season, Erling Haaland has scored 51 goals in 47 games in all competitions, 10 goals away from becoming the first Premier League player to score over 60 goals in all competitions in a single season.

Haaland has scored 35 Premier League goals already this season which broke the league record for most league goals scored in a single season.

His effort has pushed Manchester City back to the top of the Premier League table and are on the verge of reaching the UEFA Champions League final for the second time in the club’s history.

Haaland won FWA men’s footballer of the year after garnering 82 percent of the votes. He was followed by Arsenal’s duo Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

All things being equal, Erling Haaland would not only end this season as the Premier League’s highest goalscorer but also as the Champions League’s highest goalscorer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea women’s star Sam Kerr has been named Football Writers’ Association (FWA) women’s footballer of the year.

The Australia striker is the first player to win Women’s Footballer of the Year in back-to-back seasons.

She has scored 26 goals in 34 club games this season, including 10 in the Women’s Super League.