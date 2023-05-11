Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate To 11th May 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 10th May, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N735 and sell at N740 on Wednesday 10th May 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N735 Selling Rate N740

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The United Nations is to partner the Federal and State governments, as well as multilateral and unilateral donors to mobilise $83.16 million (N38.3 billion), at the official exchange rate of N461/$ for Nigeria’s agriculture sector.

Naija News understands that the funds to be mobilise is part of money needed to finance the Country Programming Framework (CPF) for a duration of five years.

It was learnt from the UN’s latest CPF report that the total funding required for the full implementation of the framework for the five-year (2023 -2027) period was about $99.5 million (N45.87 billion).

But the available resources currently was $16.36 million (N7.54billio ), leaving a gap of about $83.16 million (N38.3 billion).