UN To Partner Federal, State Govts To Mobilise N38.3 Billion For Nigeria’s Agric Sector

The United Nations is to partner the Federal and State governments, as well as multilateral and unilateral donors to mobilise $83.16 million (N38.3 billion), at the official exchange rate of N461/$ for Nigeria’s agriculture sector.

Naija News understands that the funds to be mobilise is part of money needed to finance the Country Programming Framework (CPF) for a duration of five years.

It was learnt from the UN’s latest CPF report that the total funding required for the full implementation of the framework for the five-year (2023 -2027) period was about $99.5 million (N45.87 billion).

But the available resources currently was $16.36 million (N7.54billio ), leaving a gap of about $83.16 million (N38.3 billion).

According to the FAO Nigeria Country Programming Framework 2023 – 2027, obtained in Abuja from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development by The Punch, the framework is aligned to Nigeria’s agriculture, food security and related national development aspirations, as well as the collective response of the UN system to national development priorities.

The CPF is a medium term framework guiding FAO’s work in Nigeria, which defines priorities for the UN agency’s involvement as agreed with the government of Nigeria.

The FAO revealed that the UN has already mobilised $16.36 million (N7.54 nillion) for the initiative through its Food and Agriculture Organisation.

The FAO Nigeria Representative, Fred Kafeero, was reported to have said the signing of the framework with the Federal Government would strengthen collaborations and enhance the existing partnership through defined programming and provision of technical assistance to the country.

It was also gathered that the UN’s CPF report noted that “The funding gap will be addressed through resource mobilisation and partnership with multilateral and unilateral donors including governments at federal and state levels.”

The report explained that the Nigeria CPF was divided into four priority areas, which are sustainable and inclusive agri-food systems for improved productivity, increasing resilience of food and agriculture-based livelihood systems, healthy and nutritious diets, and sustainable natural resource and climate management.

It further noted that the amount required to fund the first, second, third and fourth priority areas of the programme were $13.96 million, $60.1 million, $7.4 million and $18.11 million respectively.