10th NASS: Miriam Onuoha Speaks About Why A Female Should Lead The House Of Reps 

The Member representing Okigwe North Federal Constituency of Imo State, Hon Miriam Odinaka Onuoha, has spoken about giving a chance to a female Speaker to lead the House of Representatives in the incoming 10th National Assembly.

This is as she said her desire to be Speaker as a female is not a new feat because 16 years ago, Madam Patricia Etteh led the Green Chambers.

Onuoha, who is an aspirant for Speakership tussle said caution must be applied in the decision of producing those who will emerge leaders of the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News reports that the lawmaker, who made her submission on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday, said the contest for the 10th National Assembly leadership ties into the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG ) measurement index for Nigeria.

She said the index reflects the nation’s stance on equality and the role of women in the society, adding that the world is watching keenly and looking at how women are being treated when it comes to Nigerian polity.

Comparing Nigeria to countries like Tanzania, Uganda, and South Africa, where women are currently Speakers of Assemblies, she said she cannot see Nigeria taking a lead in the community of nations.

She added that “Mind you, the number of women participating in politics and parliament (in the hierarchy), is a yardstick to measure the country’s adherence to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

“So, its a measurement index for us, so you can see that by an abysmal 5 per cent, we are no where, compared to these other countries I have reeled out who are over 46 per cent.

“It is something that should worry us at this time.”

While appealing to her colleagues to support her because she has what it takes to lead the house, she her emergence as Speaker of the House would give Nigeria grounds to make an argument for inclusivity and diversity which reflects the true nature of the Nigerian society.

She also pledged to bring on board new ideas and pragmatic solutions to resolve the dwindling economy if given the chance.