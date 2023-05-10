‘Yahoo Boy’ Dressed As Female, 32 Others Nabbed By EFCC

Some operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have nabbed one Owoseni Gabriel, who posed as a woman to evade arrest.

Gabriel was arrested alongside 32 others on May 2, 2023 at the Iyana Ipaja axis of Lagos for their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

The anti-graft agency noted that their arrest came following credible intelligence received by the Commission on the activities of some young boys involved in computer-related fraud.

According to EFCC, during the sting operation, Gabriel, particularly, wore a female dress and a wig to evade arrest.

“The suspects will be charged to court after investigations have been concluded.

“Items recovered from the suspects include a Toyota Camry 2005 model, a Toyota Camry 2009 model, mobile phones and laptop computers,” the commission said.

The Commission also listed the remaining 31 suspects who were arrested alongside Gabriel as: Salaudeen Hammed, Akinsanya Olamilekan, Olamofe Joshua, Akindele Saheed, Damilare Micheal, Patoki Ayomiku, Olakunle Ismail, Babalola Ayomide, Afolabi Olaibola, Abiodun Olayinka, Samuel Ogunyemi, Adebayo Olarewaju, Abdul-Fatai Olawale and Hassan Ayofe.

Others are: Samson Jeremiah, Kolawole Afeez, Owoseni Gabriel, Makinde Oluwasegun, Daniel Seun, Adefolahan Isreal, Olusegun Emmanuel, Olawore Micheal, Hammed Raheem, Micheal Tunde, Francis Chibundu, Jesse Oluwatobiloba, Adenekan Ayotunde, Qudus Adeyi, Sulaimon Oladimeji, Kayode Sunday, Daniel Owosine, and Boluwatife Gbolahan.