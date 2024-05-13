EFCC To Go After Underage ‘Yahoo Boys’ Fraudulently Obtaining Drivers Licenses, Opening Bank Accounts

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has vowed to intensify its crackdown on underage individuals involved in internet fraud, commonly known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo’, who manipulate legal documents to facilitate their illicit activities.

Naija News reports that the Zonal Director of EFCC overseeing Edo, Delta, and Ondo states, Effa Okim, highlighted the agency’s commitment during a courtesy visit to the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), led by Festus Alenkhe.

Okim revealed that these young fraudsters often falsify age declarations to open bank accounts and obtain driver’s licenses, which aids in spending their fraudulent earnings.

The EFCC is set to target not only the perpetrators but also government agencies and individuals complicit in issuing these deceptive documents.

“Edo State, ranks second only to Lagos in terms of convictions for internet fraud,” Okim disclosed, underscoring the gravity of the issue within the region.

“It’s disconcerting that such a historically significant state should be distinguished by such high levels of criminality,” he added.

The Zonal Director also criticized the role of parents in these crimes, pointing out the common scenario where parents defend their convicted children by claiming they are minors, despite previously sanctioned fraudulent age declarations.

“We often encounter parents claiming their children are underage after arrests, yet they were absent when these minors illegally acquired drivers’ licenses or opened bank accounts,” Okim added.

He challenged the parents on their absence during their children’s acquisition of such documents and reckless financial behaviours.

Okim disclosed that the anti-graft agency will partner with the media to enhance the visibility of their crackdown efforts and to educate the public about the severe implications of internet fraud.