Osuntokun Reveals What Helped Adeleke Win At The Supreme Court

The Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Akin Osuntokun has declared that the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke was helped by the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in his case before the Supreme Court.

According to Osuntokun, the argument against Adeleke was over voting but with the BVAS it is not possible for you to over vote.

He added that what you can do is fiddle with the figures but not add figures to the number of registered voters at a polling unit and in the case of the Osun governorship election, BVAS has been used for the purpose it is supposed to serve.

Naija News reports he made the submission during an interview with Arise TV following the Supreme Court judgment on Tuesday which declared Adeleke as the duly elected governor of Osun State.

It would be recalled that the Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed the Governor of Osun State and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 16, 2022, gubernatorial election, Ademola Adeleke as the state Governor.

The five-member panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice John Okoro made the announcement on Tuesday.

Justice Emmanuel Agim read the judgement which upheld the ruling of the Court of Appeal affirming Adeleke as Governor of Osun State.

The apex court held that Oyetola failed to adduce enough evidence to prove his allegation of overvoting in the July 16, 2022 governorship poll.

The panel also unanimously held that the failure of the election tribunal in Osun to consider the preliminary objections raised by Adeleke and the PDP at the trial level amounted to detail of fair hearing and rendered the entire proceeding a nullity.