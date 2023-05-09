Why Buhari Claimed Tinubu Won 2023 Presidential Election – Bwala

The spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, has revealed the reason President Muhammadu Buhari claimed Bola Tinubu won the 2023 presidential election.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

However, during a meeting with members of the Progressive Governors Forum at his residence in Aso Rock on April 28, Buhari said Tinubu and the APC won the presidential election due to hard work and good strategy.

Speaking in an interview with The Punch, Bwala said the president made the statement because he is leaving, adding that the Nigerian leader had said so many things that can be considered conflicting.

When asked if Buhari made that statement for Tinubu to treat him well in retirement, he said: “That is one but the second thing is that Buhari is leaving. He has said so many things that can be considered as conflicting. On one occasion, he would say we have done better than everyone, on another occasion, he will say I’ve tried my best, forgive me. On another occasion, he will say I know that Nigerians are not happy with me on this and that.

“Recently, he said when he retired, he would go to Daura, but if he is disturbed, he will go to the Niger Republic. The thing is the old man has tried his best and someone like me who has defended him in the past cannot but appreciate the fact of his intentions.

“When he leaves office, he will be rated a poor president on the grounds that he was unable to checkmate his appointees.

“No president in Nigeria has not taken the time to checkmate his people. Buhari never sacked anybody. If you see one or two sacked appointees, it is because the people fought to a point where he could no longer say no.”