Peter Obi: Omokri Reacts As ‘Obidients’ Attack RCCG’s Pastor Adeboye

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has slammed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, over the abusive and uncultured attitudes of his followers towards the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A. Adeboye, and other notable people in the country.

Some supporters of Obi have been addressing the RCCG spiritual leader with unprintable names after reports claiming that he expressed optimism and prayed that President-elect Bola Tinubu would fix Nigeria with the help of God.

Adeboye, who was represented by his Special Assistant, Pastor Dele Balogun, reportedly spoke at the monthly Thanksgiving service at the RCCG Headquarters in Ebute-Metta.

Naija News recalls that the renowned cleric was lampooned in the build-up to the 2023 general elections after many citizens expressed hope that he would tell Nigerians God’s mind on who will become president or should suggest to them who to vote for.

Adeboye didn’t take a stand over the matter, which did not settle well with many Obi supporters, who are known as the ‘Obidients’.

The obidients speculated that Adeboye may have kept mum over Tinubu’s Muslim-Muslim ticket because the incoming First Lady is a pastor in his church.

Reacting to the recent attack on Pastor Adeboye, Omokri lampooned Peter Obi for ‘refusing’ to caution his followers.

He said Obi’s supporters insulted every notable and respected icon in the country, including Adeboye, the Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar.

“In Christianity, the most respected Nigerian is Pastor Adeboye. You may not like that it is a fact, but it is true. So respected is he that he was called ‘Daddy Adeboye’ by a British Prime Minister (David Cameron). In Islam, the most revered living Nigerian is Sarkin Musulumi, His Eminence, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto. So revered is he that Nigerian Presidents even bow to him.

“In academics, the most respected Nigerian national is Professor Wole Soyinka. The first Black African to have won a Nobel Prize in an academic category. So honoured is he that a former US President (Jimmy Carter) personally took his Green Card to him without him even applying for one.

“Each of these three national icons has been insulted publicly and carelessly by Obidients,” Omokri wrote on Twitter.

Omokri said it was worrisome that Obi was afraid to publicly call his supporters to order, saying he preferred meeting the insulted leaders privately to say one thing indoors and another thing outside.

“Sadly, their leader is afraid of publicly calling them to order. And instead prefers to go privately to see people they insult to say one thing in private and then another in public,” the socio-political activist said.

Omokri recalled his written exchanges with Peter Obi, saying the LP man “told me that the people insulting me were not Obidients but All Progressives Congress supporters pretending to be Obidients. How he felt I would be foolish enough to believe, that beats my imagination.”

He lamented that the Obidients have forgotten history and are “making offensive images, songs, skits, and remarks against Pastor Adeboye, who has millions of loyal followers in Nigeria.”