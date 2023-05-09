19-Year-Old Varsity Student Dies Of Overdose

A 19-year-old student, Job Alawari-Kei of the Federal University of Otuoke (FUO), Bayelsa State has been reportedly dead.

He died after an alleged overdose of an illicit drugs.

The 300-level student of Petroleum and Gas Engineering allegedly collapsed and died after consuming the drugs known locally as Colo.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident, said that the corpse has been deposited at the hospital for autopsy, adding that investigation is ongoing.

“On 3rd May 2023 at about 2200 hours, one Job Alawari Kei ‘m’ 19 years, a student of the Petroleum and Gas Engineering Department of Federal University Otuoke, slumped after intake of illicit substances,” the PPRO said.

“He was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead. The corpse has been deposited at the Hospital for autopsy. Investigation is ongoing.”

Varsity Fresh Graduate Found Dead In Hostel

Meanwhile, a fresh graduate of the Department of Philosophy, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, (AAUA), Ogunleye Gbenga Moses, has been found dead inside his room in an off-campus hostel.

Naija News learnt that Gbenga, popularly known as Pablo, died of suspected food poisoning on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

According to Nation, the deceased was waiting for his National Youths Service Corp (NYSC) call-up letter before the tragic incident.

A source who spoke with the aforementioned publication said Gbenga and his girlfriend complained of food poisoning after eating at an undisclosed restaurant in Akungba on Friday, May 5.

The victims were treated at Aduloju Hospital in Iwaro and discharged, however, Gbenga was found dead inside his room the following morning.