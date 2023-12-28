Bayelsa Governor Hails Seriake Dickson For Not Assuming Political Godfather Role

Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri has commended his predecessor Seriake Dickson for not assuming the role of a political godfather, describing their relationship as cordial and unbroken.

Diri was reported to have made this comment during a visit to Toru-Orua, Dickson’s hometown in the Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

The governor reminisced about their long-standing friendship, which dates back to their time as commissioners during the Goodluck Jonathan administration in the state and in the Ijaw National Congress, in a statement issued on Thursday by Diri’s Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah. He expressed optimism that this bond would endure.

He also hailed the former governor for the role he played in his re-election as the Governor of Bayelsa state at the November 11 governorship election.

He also emphasized the need of unity among leaders and the people of the state, stating that his second term will be dedicated to propelling the state to greater heights.

The statement quoted Diri to have said, “Today is another day for merriment. You all remember in our first year, we had some challenges. So it was difficult for us to do anything meaningful that year.

“But from 2021, we instituted this visit and it has continued. There can be nothing more refreshing than the fact that we are alive and together today. We all know the history of successors and predecessors in Nigeria but the story in Bayelsa is different.

“From the bottom of my heart, I say thank you for tolerating me and for accepting me. This is the time people want to play godfatherism but you are not doing that. We have worked together and shared a lot in common and I am sure this should be an example.

“In politics, if you do not tolerate and accept people, you will not move forward. Today we are happy because we all worked together as one. We went into the election united. Let me again seize this opportunity to thank the people of Bayelsa. You have done well to keep the peace in our state. To all those we might have offended, please forgive us.”

Naija News recalls that in 2020, Diri took over as the governor of Bayelsa State after the Supreme Court sacked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared winner David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC).