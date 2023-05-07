Yusuf Gagdi Declares Speakership Bid

Former Deputy Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Yusuf Gagdi has declared his intention to run for the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

Naija News gathered that the lawmaker announced his intention to join the Speakership race during the unveiling of his manifesto and a compendium of his achievements in the 9th National Assembly in Abuja.

Gagdi, who said he believes he has what it takes, noted that he is courting elected lawmakers from other parts of the country as well as other political parties to help in achieving his ambition.

The two-term lawmaker, who promised to lead a transparent House of Representatives, advanced that he has what it takes to lead the 10th House of Representatives and pleaded with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to allow the lawmakers to determine their leaders.

It was gathered that some elected federal lawmakers, alongside friends and relatives of Gagdi, who represents Panskhin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau State, were at the occasion to support his ambition.

It would recalled that Gagdi was elected into the Plateau State House of Assembly in 2015, where served as the Deputy Speaker, and in 2019 he won the election to the House of Representatives.

In the 9th National Assembly, he sponsored six private member bills, which were signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.