Peter Obi Sends Message To King Charles On His Coronation

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has reacted to the coronation of Charles III as King of the United Kingdom.

Naija News reports that King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla were officially crowned on Saturday at London’s Westminster Abbey by Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

It was gathered that the coronation ceremony which was watched across the world was attended by world leaders, their representatives, and notable icons.

In a congratulatory message addressed to the newly crowned King, Obi congratulated King Charles III and his wife on their coronation as the monarch of the UK.

The former Governor of Anambra expressed the belief that King Charles’ reign will foster greater peace and security in the United Kingdom, and other Commonwealth nations to which Nigeria belongs.

The LP flagbearer prayed to God to grant the new monarch health and wisdom to function in his new position.

He wrote: “I most heartily congratulate King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation today. As one who is honoured to have personally met and discussed with you, especially on your campaigns for development and climate issues, I am confident in your desire to champion the protection of our global environment for good.

“I believe that your reign will foster greater peace and security in the United Kingdom, and other Commonwealth nations to which Nigeria belongs. By your ascension to the throne, I do hope that the richer commonwealth countries will give better support to poorer ones, especially in Africa, on a broad range of economic issues.

“May God grant you health and wisdom to function in your new position.”