Yar’Adua Was A True Democrat, Detribalised Leader – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has described the late President Umar Musa Yar’Adua as a true democrat and detribalized leader.

Naija News recalls that the late Yar’Adua was elected as president in 2007, succeeding former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who served for eight years.

However, Yar’Adua died on May 5, 2010, and was succeeded by his vice president, Goodluck Jonathan.

In a memorial tribute via his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, Obi said the late president was a leader who desired to reposition the nation based on unity, peace, and progress.

He stated that Yar’ Adua was a leader who believed in true governance, transparency, and accountability, and an embodiment of patriotism, and exemplified excellence in public service.

He wrote: “President Umaru Yar’Adua was a true democrat, a detribalised leader, who desired to reposition the nation based on unity, peace, and progress. He was a leader, who believed in true governance, transparency, and accountability.

“He was also an embodiment of patriotism and exemplified excellence in public service. He was equally a man who understood that true governance and societal development are non-tribal, non-religious, and non-partisan – and this I have always maintained.

“Nigerians will always remember him for good. It has been 13 years since he departed this world, but the good legacies he built in the nation live on forever. Rest on Sir!”