Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate To 7th May 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 6th May, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N730 and sell at N740 on Saturday 6th May 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The World Bank Group’s executive directors has selected a former chief executive officer (CEO) of Mastercard, Ajay Banga, as president.

Naija News reports that the appointment was disclosed in a statement on the Banks website on Wednesday.

The Bretton Woods institution revealed that Banga’s five-year term as president is slated to begin on June 2, 2023.

The World Bank said its executive board looked forward to working with Banga on its evolution process, as discussed at the April 2023 Spring Meetings.

The bank affirmed its readiness to work with Banga on all its ambitions and efforts aimed at tackling the toughest development challenges facing developing countries.

“Ajay Banga is a co-founder of The Cyber Readiness Institute and was Vice Chair of the Economic Club of New York,” the World Bank said.