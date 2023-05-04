World Bank Gets New President [Photo]

The World Bank Group’s executive directors has selected a former chief executive officer (CEO) of Mastercard, Ajay Banga, as president.

Naija News reports that the appointment was disclosed in a statement on the Banks website on Wednesday.

The Bretton Woods institution revealed that Banga’s five-year term as president is slated to begin on June 2, 2023.

The World Bank said its executive board looked forward to working with Banga on its evolution process, as discussed at the April 2023 Spring Meetings.

The bank affirmed its readiness to work with Banga on all its ambitions and efforts aimed at tackling the toughest development challenges facing developing countries.

“Ajay Banga is a co-founder of The Cyber Readiness Institute and was Vice Chair of the Economic Club of New York,” the World Bank said.

“He was awarded the Foreign Policy Association Medal in 2012, the Padma Shri Award by the President of India in 2016, the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and the Business Council for International Understanding’s Global Leadership Award in 2019, and the Distinguished Friends of Singapore Public Service Star in 2021.”

Naija News understands that Banga, a naturalised American, was nominated for the post by U.S. President Joe Biden in February.

Banga was the sole contender to become the bank’s president after David Malpass.

The 63-year old Banga most recently served as vice-chairman at General Atlantic, an American growth equity firm providing capital and strategic support for global growth companies.

He previously served as Mastercard’s executive chairman after previously serving as the company’s president and chief executive officer (CEO) from July 2010 to December 31, 2020.

He has also served on the boards of the American Red Cross, Kraft Foods and Dow Inc.