58 Hostages Rescued As Police Raid Kidnappers’ Den In Kogi

Fifty-eight persons have been rescued by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command in Udulu Forest in Gegu Local Government Area (LGA) of Kogi State and other identified kidnappers den in communities near Abuja.

Spokesperson of the Command, SP Josephine Adeh, made this known in a statement made available to reporters in Abuja, Naija News reports.

Adeh said the kidnappers on sighting the security operatives, engaged them in a shootout but were eventually overpowered andescaped with various degrees of bullet injuries

The spokesman, however, said one of the hostages, Tama Jonathan, sustained injury during the rescue operation and died on the spot.

She said, “The bandits/Kidnappers on sighting the security team coordinated by the Police fired at the security team which resulted in a shootout. The bandits were overpowered and escaped with various degrees of bullet injuries leaving behind their victims.

“The rescue is part of efforts by the Command leadership, in a sustained joint operation with other security agencies with vigilantes and hunters from the various local communities, to combat violent crimes in the FCT, rescue victims, and bring perpetrators to book.

“The Commissioner of Police, FCT Police Command, CP Haruna Garba has vowed that effort will be sustained to prevent any further threats to the safety and security of residents.

“The Command would also not relent in ensuring the rescue of any resident held hostage by criminals, and as well bring the perpetrators to book.

“The CP called for the cooperation of residents, especially in being security conscious and giving credible information to the Police.

“Meanwhile, one Tama Jonathan, unfortunately, sustained an injury during the rescue operation and died on the spot. His remains have subsequently been released to his family for burial.

“The other 58 rescued victims are being stabilised in the hospital and would be reunited with their families.”