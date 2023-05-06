Mercy Johnson’s Husband, Prince Odi Okojie Reacts To In-Law’s Sudden Death

The husband of Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, Prince Odi Okojie, has taken to social media to solicit prayers as he and his wife mourn the death of her father.

Naija News earlier reports that the thespian on Friday had via a post on her Instagram page announced the death of her father, saying she would continue to ask God questions on the demise of her father.

According to Mercy, the death of her father is the greatest pain she feels and the only explanation she understands is the fact that God loves her father more.

Following the development, Prince Odi via his Instagram page on Saturday solicited for prayers on behalf of his wife and her family as he prayed that God grants them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He added that arrangements will be communicated in due time.

“It is with total sadness and utmost regret that we announce the loss of our dearly beloved father and father-in-law; Naval Officer Daniel Johnson (RTD).

“My wife and I, as well as all members of the family, solicit your kindest prayers for the repose of the gentle soul of our great departed father and father-in-law.

“We pray that God in His infinite mercy and wisdom grant us the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and send His comforter to be with us at this tragic moment.

“Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due time”.