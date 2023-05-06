‘Buhari Should Appeal Ekweremadu’s Release As Parting Gift To Nigeria’ – Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, to use his private audience and appeal for the release of former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu.

Naija News reported that the 60-year-old Nigerian senator, his wife, and a medical doctor, Obinna Obeta were found guilty of conspiring to bring a market trader in Lagos to the UK to harvest his kidney for the use of the politician’s 25-year-old daughter, Sonia.

Ekweremadu’s wife Beatrice, 56, was handed 4 years, six months jail term, while the doctor involved in the case of organ trafficking got a 10-year jail term with his medical licence suspended.

In a post via his social media page, Reno Omokri urged Buhari to appeal for a royal prerogative of mercy for Ekweremadu, which is within the power of the British monarch.

According to him, Buhari will forever be appreciated and remembered for such a kind gesture to Ekweremadu who has served Nigeria loyally and dedicatedly.

He wrote: As a parting gift to Nigeria, I appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to use his private audience with King Charles III to appeal for a royal prerogative of mercy for Senator Ike Ekweremadu, which is within the power of the British monarch.

“The President will forever be appreciated and remembered for this gesture to a man who has served Nigeria loyally and dedicatedly and who only committed the crime he was convicted of because of desperation, as a loving father of a child in dire need of a kidney transplant.

“May God bless President Muhammadu Buhari as we pray that he accedes to this humble request.”