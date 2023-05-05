No Single Government Finishes All The Job In A Country – Presidency Speaks On Uncompleted Projects

The Presidency has spoken on the inability of President Muhammadu Buhari to complete some projects before handing over to his successor on May 29.

The Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, justified his principal’s inability to come through on some of his promises.

Speaking via an article on Thursday night, Adesina stated that no single government has ever finished all the jobs that need to be done in a country.

Adesina insisted that the president, who is expected to hand over power to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, in the next few weeks, is finishing well.

He said several projects, including the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Second Niger Bridge, and many others, would be completed before the president bows out.

He wrote, “The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is coming. The Second Niger Bridge and many others are coming before the administration touches down on May 29. No single government finishes all the jobs that need to be done in a country. Not anywhere in the world.

“President Buhari has done his honest bit. He has succeeded well. And his footprints will be indelible on the sands of time”.