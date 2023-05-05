King Charles May Pardon Ekweremadu – Lawyer

A legal practitioner, Kayode Ajulo has said that the British Monarch King Charles may pardon embattled former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu during his coronation ceremony.

Naija News recalls that that a UK court, on Friday, sentenced Ekweremadu to nine years and eight months in jail for plotting to harvest a man’s kidney for his sick daughter.

Ekweremadu’s wife Beatrice was handed four years, six months sentence while Obinna Obeta, a medical doctor got a 10 years’ sentence for the same offence.

The convicts were charged with conspiracy to arrange the travel of a young Nigerian man who was identified as David Nwamini to Britain in order to exploit him for his kidney.

The organ was needed for Ekweremadu’s sick daughter, Sonia.

Their trial lasted for six weeks and conviction at the Old Bailey, London’s Central Criminal Court, is expected today.

Speaking on the development, during an interview on Channels Television on Friday, Ajulo stated that Ekweremadu might still stand a chance at regaining his freedom.

He said, “There must be a way out’ King Charles’ coronation is an opportunity for a pardon request.

“There is a thin line between organ harvesting and donation. The UK Modern Slavery Act rarely weighs the intent of the action.”