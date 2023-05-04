Unity Of Nigeria Not Negotiable – Tinubu Tells Wike

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, declared on Thursday that the unity of Nigeria is not negotiable.

Tinubu said this while thanking Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for inviting him to the commissioning of new built Magistrate Court Complex by his administration in the state.

The president-elect said what he and the Rivers State governor were doing despite their political differences is a clear example of unity.

He said we must learn to tolerate one another and live together peacefully.

“I take a different angle to what Wike has done here today, he is fighting corruption … If you don’t want your judges to be corrupt, you must pay attention to their welfare,” Tinubu lauds the Rivers State Governor.

“Thank you for the role you have played in inspiring development on all fronts,” the President-elect hails Wike’s wife, Eberechi Wike.

Naija News understands that Wike named a section of the newly inaugurated complex after his wife who is a judge at the Rivers State High Court of Justice.