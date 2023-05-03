Property Developer Drags AGF Malami To Court Over Alleged Abuse Of Office, Demands N1 Billion 

A property developer identified as Cecil Osakwe has dragged the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) to court over issues bothering abuse of office.

According to Osakwe, who is the plaintiff, the AGF, allegedly used his office to ‘arm-twist’ him to give out two units of three-bedroom flats in one of his properties situated in Mekong Close, Maitama, Abuja to a civil servant, Asabe Wazir.

Naija News gathered that the Federal High Court Abuja has approved the hearing of the suit against Malami.

The plaintiff in the suit is also demanding an order to compel the AGF to pay N1 billion as damages to an international businessman and property developer.

While narrating his transaction with the AGF, this online news platform gathered from Channels TV that Osakwe alleged that Malami forced him to hand the property worth about N130 million to Waziri, against a subsisting order of a court of competent jurisdiction.

Osakwe, who claimed his fundamental rights were grossly violated, sued Malami in both his professional and personal capacity.

The plaintiff told the court that the AGF waded into a civil dispute his firm had with Waziri and used his position to supervise his continuous harassment by security operatives.

