NFF President Visits Golden Eaglets In Algeria, Urges Them To Beat Morocco

The president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, has encouraged the Golden Eaglets to give it their all to defeat Morocco and proceed to the Under-17 AFCON quarterfinals.

On Sunday, April 30, the Golden Eaglets started their 2023 Under-17 AFCON on a high note as they defeated Zambia Under-17 1-0 in their opening match.

This evening, May 3 at 5 PM WAT, the Golden Eaglets will be in action against the Moroccan under-17 team. If the Nigerian team wins the game, the team will automatically qualify for the quarter-final round with a game in hand.

Morocco, who defeated South Africa 2-0 in their opening match are currently topping Group B on goals difference followed by Nigeria. Hence, today’s clash will decide which team will maintain the top spot in the group.

Ahead of the game, Gusau in company with NFF board member, Ganiyu Majekodunmi, and General Secretary Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, visited the Nigerian side in their camp in Constantine, Algeria.

In his address to the team, the NFF president said, “Let me start by congratulating you on your victory over Zambia on Sunday. It was a tough game but your quality showed in your ability to pick the three points. However, nothing has been won yet. You must go all out against Morocco to achieve victory and bounce back to the top of the group.

“It is important to assure of your qualification to the knockout rounds early so that you avoid all kinds of permutations before the last match of the group phase. Nigerians are watching and supporting you in their millions and you cannot afford to disappoint our people.”

Note that the top two teams from each of the three groups, together with the top two third-place teams, will proceed to the quarterfinals of the 12-nation tournament.

The four semifinalists will also automatically be selected to represent Africa at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup finals this year.