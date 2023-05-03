Ireti Doyle Celebrates 56th Birthday While In ‘Prison’

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ireti Doyle, has taken to social media to share a video of how she celebrated her 56th birthday while in prison.

Naija News reports that the thespian is currently filming the popular action comedy movie ‘Merry Men 3’.

In the snippet shared on her Instagram page, Ireti who played the role of a corrupt politician, Dame Maduka, has been arrested and finally in prison.

The actress expressed appreciation to God for the new age and all the blessings she had received.

She wrote: “Na my birthday o… See where @aycomedian put me!! It is well… Another 365 round the sun, He has been faithful and has done all things well!!”

Ireti Doyle Confirms Divorce From Husband, Patrick

Meanwhile, MeaNollywood actress, Ireti Doyle has confirmed her divorce from veteran actor Patrick Doyle.

The 55-year-old made the confirmation in an interview with Chude Jideonwo saying: “We are officially divorced.”

The mother of six also corrected the impression that she had her first child at 17, noting that she was 19 when she became a mother.

Chude in his intro disclosed that the actress suffered physical and domestic violence as a teen.

She supported his claim by saying that she had no business getting married at the time she did, not to talk of who she chose to get married to.

The Tinsel actress said: “The truth of the matter is that I had no business being married at that time talk less of… let’s not even go to the choice of who I got married to.”