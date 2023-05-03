Bukola Saraki’s Daughter Bags Degree From UK University (Photos)

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has shared photos of his daughter’s graduation from a UK university.

Naija News reports that Saraki in a post via Twitter on Wednesday, expressed pride over his daughter’s latest achievement.

He also urged her daughter to continue chasing her dreams and make a difference in the world even as she begins a new chapter of her life.

He tweeted: “My dear Tosin, as I watched you walk across that stage today, I was bursting with pride as your father. Since you were a little girl, I have seen your passion for knowledge and your insatiable curiosity, both of which have led you to this incredible milestone.

“As you set out on the next chapter of your life, always remember the strength and tenacity that have brought you this far. Never stop chasing your dreams and continue to make a difference in the world.

“Congratulations, my daughter”

Toyin Saraki Urges Tinubu, To Transform Education Sector

Meanwhile, the former first lady of Kwara State, Toyin Saraki, has urged the incoming administration of President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and other incoming governors to uphold every child’s right to free, safe and quality education.

Naija News reports that Toyin made the appeal at the National Moment on Basic and Secondary Education, held on Thursday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

She noted that the new administration must transform the education sector and also find better ways to provide 12 years of quality education for all children.

According to Toyin Saraki, education is the most powerful investment adding that both the federal and state government should adopt a progressive approach to education as well as the inclusion of children living with disability and those faced with multiple disadvantages.