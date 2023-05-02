Abike Dabiri Deletes Controversial Tweet Amidst Accusations That Igbos Were Abandoned In Sudan

Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has deleted a tweet many has termed discriminatory, amidst accusation of abandoning Igbos in Sudan.

Naija News reports that Abike had shared the controversial tweet a few days ago, stating that those in the buses conveying fleeing Sudan students were sorted according to their state of origin.

She wrote: “Sudan update: For ease of conveying the students, they were put on the buses according to their states of origin, as our excited student doing this narration tells us here. Journey mercies”

However, a video making the rounds online captured some stranded Igbo Indigenes in Sudan narrating their ordeal and how they were asked to alight from the flight for Nigerians of other extraction to enter the plane for evacuation.

One of the men that spoke in the video begged Igbo billionaire, Authur Eze and others to come to their aid while expressing appreciation to the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace Airline, Allen Onyema for donating his aircraft for the evacuation.

Speaking in Igbo, the man had said: “You cannot blame Allen Onyema, because he has donated his aircraft, and does not know that his brothers are being abandoned in the evacuation exercise.”

Although the NiDCOM chairman is yet to respond to the accusation and has subsequently deleted the controversial tweet.