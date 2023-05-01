Nancy Isime Bags Honorary Doctorate Degree From American Varsity

Popular Nigerian actress and media personality, Nancy Isime has added another feather to her cap.

The media personality cum actress took to her social media page on Sunday to share photos from a ceremony.

Nancy was conferred with an honorary Doctorate in Arts and Philosophy by Prowress University Delaware, USA.

The multi-talented thespian also revealed that she was awarded the Leadtime Africa Leadership Prize for Quality Service Delivery and Professionalism.

Isime said she is overwhelmed by the honours.

She wrote: “Yesterday, I was conferred an Honorary Doctorate in Arts and Philosophy by Prowress University Delaware, USA in conjunction with Leadtimes Africa Magazine.

“I was also awarded the Leadtime Africa leadership prize for Quality Service Delivery and Professionalism. I’m beyond honored and grateful for this great consideration.

“To God be the glory! Congratulations to my fellow 2023 Doctorate Awardees, praying that God gives us the strength and wisdom to continually excel and be good examples in our respective fields/Careers. To many more recognitions.”