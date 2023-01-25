RMD Speaks On Nude Scene With Nancy Isime In Shanty Town

Veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, has made a remark on the most-talked-about controversial scene in the new movie ‘Shanty Town’.

Naija News earlier reported that a nude scene exposing Nancy Isime’s breast and other sensitive parts of her caused outrage online.

The scene, which shows Nancy being forced to undress by, Richard Mofe-Damijo, highlights the vulnerability and exploitation faced by women in the movie.

However, Nancy Isime in a post shared on Instagram revealed that the gorgeous body party people are talking about is not hers but a body double.

According to the actress, her body parts aren’t that succulent compared to her body double seen in the movie.

Speaking on his role in the movie, RMD, via his Instagram page, shared a captivating scene with his colleague Chidi Mokeme.

The scene shows the moment when RMD (Chief Fernandez) was telling Scar (Chidi Mokeme) to close down some of his illicit business due to his governorship ambition.

Captioning the video, the veteran actor hilariously said that he is aware that the scene he shared is not what many of his fans were expecting to see or talk about.

According to RMD, following the nude scene with Nancy, his industry friends are expressing their desire to play similar roles he plays in movies.

He wrote: “I know this is not the scene of Chief Fernandez you all want to talk about… Now my friends want to play the roles i play so they can be touching things.”

Shanty Town’ tells the story of a group of prostitutes who plot to break free from the clutches of a notorious criminal mastermind, Scar, played by Chidi Mokeme but political corruption makes achieving liberty a daunting task, and even when someone finally gets freedom, she is killed.

The movie also portrays the harsh conditions of life in the slums and the ways in which poverty can lead to exploitation and abuse.