Kogi Gov’ship Polls: Nigerian Witches Write Dino Melaye, Tell Him What To Do To Win

Report has it that Nigerian witches under the aegis of White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria has written to the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Dino Melaye.

This comes ahead of the governorship polls in the state slated for November 2023 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the group, if Melaye truly desires to emerge winner at the governorship polls in November, then he should see them.

Naija News gathered from Nigerian Tribune that the group’s spokesperson, Dr Okhue Oboi in a statement on Saturday said they have consulted with many tribes in the state and they have heard them out, do it will be in the best interest of Melaye to reach out to them.

The group in the statement explained that “We have met with the Igala, Ebira and Yoruba population in the state. We met Igala people in Idah, Ebira people in Obehira and Yoruba people in Kabba and listened to them.

“We advise Dino Melaye to see us if he is desirous of realising his governorship dream. If he listens to our advice, he will laugh because the trees and waters of the confluence state will vote for him regardless of whether Governor Wike supports him or not.

“It will be in Melaye’s interest to see us too so he can smile. If he fails to see the witches and wizards, he will regret it because he will not win the election.”