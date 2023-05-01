‘I Have Been Through So Much’ – Late Alaafin’s Youngest Wife Speaks On Her Pains

The estranged wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo State, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Queen Ola Badirat, has spoken about the pain she endured so far in her life’s journey.

The beauty queen via her Instagram revealed that she has been through so much and expressed gratitude for the direction her life is currently headed.

She noted that she is, however, excited to be happy that God made her a better person.

Sharing photos of herself, she wrote, “…. I have been through so much. I’m just happy to be HAPPY. I love the direction my life is headed in. Thank you, God, for making me a better person day by day.”

Queen Ola Denies Romantic Relationship With Oluomo, Kwam1

Meanwhile, Queen Ola, recently opened up on an alleged romantic relationship with All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, MC Oluomo and fuji singer, King Wasiu Ayinde Mashal, popularly known as Kwam1.

This comes after a controversial Instagram blogger alleged Queen Ola is also among female Nollywood stars secretly dating MC Oluomo.

Responding to the post, Badirat said her arrest by DSS is not a secret, stating she had also told some people about the incident.

Narrating what transpired, the queen said she was unaware that the late monarch had put a restriction on her international passport before his demise, which led to her arrest while travelling to Umrah, and was detained in DSS custody for 2 days.

The queen noted that she reached out to a few people, but they couldn’t do anything, the reason she solicited the help of MC Oluomo and she would forever be indebted to him.

She also debunked the claims that she was in a relationship with Kwam1 before leaving the palace in 2020.