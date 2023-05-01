Election Tribunal: NLC Threatens To Establish “Hall Of Shame” For Judges 

Judges appointed to handle matters relating to the election tribunal have been warned against undermining principles of the judiciary process.

The warning came from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) who has threatened to establish a “hall of shame” for judges who undermine processes, Naija News learnt.

According to the NLC President, Joseph Ajaero, judges who give frivolous judgements on the election petitions would be shamed.

The labour union said it will hold the judiciary accountable for its actions during the heating of the election tribunal.

Ajaero, who made the pronouncement alongside representatives from the Labour and Civil Society Front, which is made up of civil society and youth organizations, including co-conveners Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, Comrade Shehu Sanni, Ambassador Nkoyo Toyo, Professor Udenta Udenta, Salisu Mohammed, and Olawale Okunniyi, said the judiciary needs to be rescued.

The NLC boss noted that “The judiciary has set so many states and institutions on fire with ridiculous judgements and must answer certain questions from Nigerians.

“The judiciary has so many questions to answer, if they failed to answer those questions within a short time, we would create a hall of shame for those judges that come up with judgement for those judges that create such problems, that will happen soon.

“There is a need for the NBA, for all arms in the judiciary, to the bar benches, and all to speak out on what is happening in the judiciary and whether the judiciary is still the last hope of the common man.”