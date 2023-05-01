Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate To 1st May 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 30th April, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N740 and sell at N750 on Sunday 30th April 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Speculations are that Nigerians might have acquired over 804,000 smartphones in the first quarter of 2023

This is as telecommunication giant, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc shows in it’s unaudited report for the first quarter of the year,which ended 31 March 2023,

The telecommunication giant, in the reports explained that the development is a sign if growth in the figures of smartphone users in the country, Naija News gathered.

According to the firm, it also indicates that smartphone penetration has surged to 52.7% in the quarter by adding over 804,000 new smartphones to its network.

The report said “In addition, we added over 804k new smartphones to our network in Q1, bringing smartphone penetration to 52.7 %.”