Andy Uba Speaks On Arrest, Threatens Lawsuit

Former Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial zone, and the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Senator Andy Uba, has debunked reports of his arrest over a purported N50 million fraud case.

Naija News reports that the former lawmaker made this known in a statement on Monday by his political ally, Umar Faringado Kazaure.

Andy Uba warned those behind the fake report to desist from tarnishing his image or face litigation.

He said: “I wasn’t arrested and I don’t have any case of N50m to answer anywhere.

“I don’t know why they concocted the fake news but those responsible and the rumour mongers should desist from tarnishing my image or they will face litigation.

“It’s unfortunate that politics in Nigeria has gotten to this level but I won’t succumb to cheap blackmail. Certainly no.”

Recall that Uba was allegedly arrested on Wednesday, April 26 by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) monitoring Unit, although the exact reason for his arrest was reportedly kept by the police.

Uba, a former senior Special Assistant to former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, was recently enmeshed in a N50 million debt controversy where he was accused of owing renowned businessman, Arthur Eze, prompting the seizure of some of his cars when he refused to pay back.

He had reportedly promised to be making a monthly N1 million installment payment, but defaulted on that promise. He, however, denied he got any loan from Eze when the matter came up in court.