Aliko Dangote Foundation Partners Air Peace To Help Nigerians Stranded In Sudan

The Aliko Dangote Foundation Board of Trustees has decided to help thousands of Nigerians stuck in Sudan by working with Air Peace and the Federal Government.

Zouera Youssoufou, the CEO of the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), has been in touch with Air Peace and the Federal Government. She said that the Foundation is ready to help the stranded Nigerians.

“The Foundation will work with the Federal Government and Air Peace to make sure the stranded Nigerians can come back home easily. We will also give them the help they need to settle in more comfortably when they return to Nigeria,” she said.

Youssoufou also said that ADF knows about the challenges the Federal Government and Air Peace face in this mission. The Foundation has contacted important Federal Government agencies that help with disaster relief, telling them that they want to work together to bring all the Nigerians back home safely.

In the past, the Aliko Dangote Foundation has helped the Nigerian government with various efforts, such as supporting health workers during the Ebola crisis in 2015 and helping Nigerians return from India and Dubai during the Covid pandemic.

Since 2011, ADF has spent over 25 billion naira to help thousands of people in Yobe, Borno, Adamawa, and Abuja by providing food, shelter, and health services.

A joint press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development said that the first group of 637 evacuees had arrived at safe borders in Aswan, Egypt, on 13 buses.