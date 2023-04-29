‘It’s Time For Governance’ – Makinde Speaks After Meeting Tinubu In Abuja [Video]

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Friday, met with Nigeria’s President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Defence House in Abuja.

Naija News reports that Makinde alongside Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State met with Tinubu days after he returned to the country from vacation in Paris, France.

Tinubu had earlier paid homage to President Buhari at the Presidential Villa after which they jointly observed Juma’at prayers at the Presidential Villa Mosque in Abuja.

The two governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had a light-hearted chat with the president-elect and also took pictures with the governors.

Shortly after their arrival, Makinde and Wike had a closed-door meeting with Tinubu along with the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu; his Jigawa State counterpart, Abubakar Badaru, and former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi.

Addressing journalists after their discussion, the duo disclosed that they came all the way to pay homage to the president-elect following his victory at the February 25 poll.

The two G-5 governors also used the opportunity to call on Nigerians to look beyond the 2023 election and throw their weight behind Tinubu and expressed confidence in the ability of the president-elect to turn around the fortunes of the country.

Makinde, who also pledged their support for the incoming administration, said: “I have come to pay homage to the President-elect and to tell him that elections are over and it is time for governance.

“We will do our best to give him the support for good governance.”

See the video of the meeting below;