Gridlock On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Will End On Sunday – Abiodun

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said the incessant gridlock at the Kara end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway will end on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Naija News understands that Abiodun made the disclosure on Saturday after a spot assessment on the highway on Friday following the constant gridlock on the road which had been causing commuters discomfort.

The governor said he extracted a commitment from the contractors through the Federal Comptroller of Works that part of the road would be completed and open to traffic.

Abiodun, however, expressed optimism that the commitment he extracted from the contracting firm would go a long way toward ensuring that the persistent gridlock affecting road users on Kara Bridge becomes a thing of the past.

He urged road users plying the road to be patient with the government as the road is about to be opened to vehicular traffic.

He said, “On Friday, I stopped at Kara and made a piece of my mind known to the contractor handling the Kara end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, my stopping there was with respect to the very poor traffic management and the resulting traffic gridlock subjecting innocent travellers to untold hardship.

“I am glad to note that I was able to extract from the firm handling the construction of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway through the Federal Comptroller of Works a commitment to complete the construction causing the bottleneck on or before Sunday 30th April and open the road to allow free flow of traffic both outbound and inbound Lagos.”

The road which was flagged off by former President, Goodluck Jonathan in 2013 at a cost of N167 billion naira and contracted to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc and Reynolds Construction Company Limited respectively, is expected to be commissioned before the end of President, Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.