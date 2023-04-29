Atiku’s Camp Reacts As FG Suspends Fuel Subsidy Removal

The camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the suspension of fuel subsidy removal by the federal government.

Naija News reported that the National Economic Council (NEC) headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday recommended the suspension of petrol subsidy removal until further notice.

The Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, made this known while speaking to journalists after the Valedictory NEC meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Ahmed said all preparatory plans with various segments of government, including States and the incoming administration should be intensified, adding that the subsidy regime must be removed eventually as it is not sustainable.

She added that the Council agreed on the need for continued discussions on the issue together with states and representatives of the incoming administration, which requires more preparatory work.

In a tweet via his Twitter handle on Friday, the spokesman of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) has abandoned its promise to remove fuel subsidy before the dateline as provided by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The PDP member asserted that the action of the federal government will thereby set up a landmine for the President-select, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He wrote: “You remember when All Promise Cancelled (APC) promised to remove fuel subsidy before the dateline as provided by the PIA? Well, June 1st will make it 18 months max limit, but yesterday they decided to abandon it, thereby setting up a landmine for the President-select.”