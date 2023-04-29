70 Kidnapped Victims Regain Freedom In Zamfara After Payment Of N6 Million Ransom 

No fewer than 70 kidnapped victims have regained their freedom in Zamfara State after a ransom of N6 million was paid.

Naija News understands that the bandits who kidnapped the victims about three weeks ago freed 70 out of 85 of them on Friday night.

It would be recalled that the victims were educated the victims were abducted from Wanzamai village of Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara state three weeks ago while on their farmlands.

While the children went to the bush to fetch firewood, the other adults were kidnapped on farmlands when they went for land clearing in preparation for this year’s cropping season. There are also women among the victims.

Most of the kidnapped victims were residents of Wanzamai, a community that had suffered series of bandits’ incursions in the past.

However, a resident identified as Sani Aliyu told Daily Trust that the victims who are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital were freed yesterday night.

The resident said, “The armed men had agreed to release the children after N6 million ransom was paid to them. Earlier, they refused to free the captives after N3 million was paid. They demanded that two brand new motorbikes must be bought for them.

“Some parents cried when they saw the terrible condition of their children. They look emaciated because of starvation and hunger. The freed victims are currently receiving medical attention.”