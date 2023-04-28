Premier League Matchday 34 Fixtures And Kick-Off Time

The 2022-2023 English Premier League season is winding down as we enter matchday 34 this weekend which means that most of the clubs will have four games left after this coming match week.

The Premier League matchday 34 will commence at Selhurst Park Stadium when Crystal Palace take on West Ham United at 12:30 PM on Saturday, April 29.

After that, Brighton Vs Wolves, and Brentford Vs Nottingham Forest games will take place simultaneously at 3 PM on Saturday.

On Sunday, April 30, there will be five Premier League games for football enthusiasts to enjoy. Interestingly, four of the five games will kick off at the same time (2 PM WAT). The games are:

Manchester United Vs Aston Villa

Fulham Vs Manchester City

Bournemouth Vs Leeds United

Newcastle United Vs Southampton

The last Premier League matchday 34 fixture on Sunday is a blockbuster between top-four hopefuls Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game will kick off at 4:30 PM WAT.

There are a Premier League game each on Monday and Tuesday which are all mouthwatering fixtures. On Monday, May 1, two relegation-threatened clubs – Leicester City and Everton will clash at King Power Stadium from 8 PM.

On the following day, there will be a London derby between current Premier League table-leaders Arsenal and struggling giants Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium. Chelsea will continue their quest to land their first victory under interim manager Frank Lampard at 8 PM on Tuesday, May 2.