Details Of What Gov Wike Said About Tinubu Emerges 

The details of what the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike said about the President-elect Bola Tinubu when he visited him in Abuja has emerged.

Naija News earlier reported that Wike met with Tinubu at the Defence House in Abuja on Friday.

The Rivers governor met with Tinubu right after he partook in the Friday Juma’at prayers at the Presidential Mosque in Abuja.

After his meeting with the president-elect, Wike appealed to Nigerians to back the incoming administration which is set to be sworn in on May 29th, 2023.

According to him, he is confident that Tinubu has what it takes to run the country so Nigerians should back him because politics is over as elections have been concluded.

The governor remarked that “Elections have come and gone. The winner has emerged and therefore is it necessary for all Nigerians to give him the necessary support for the interest of Nigeria.

“I am confident that he has what it takes to turn Nigeria around.”

Along with him was his counterpart from Oyo State, Seyi Makinde.

It would be recalled that both Wike and Makinde are chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who belonged to the G5 governors group.