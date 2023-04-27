Supreme Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial

The trial of the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been adjourned till May 2023.

Naija News reports that the apex court hears the appeal filed by Kanu today, Thursday, April 27, 2023.

It could be recalled that the Biafra agitator, on November 3, 2022, filed an appeal before the apex court over his continuous detention at the Department of State Services (DSS).

Kanu’s appeal was against the decision of the Court of Appeal, which on October 28 2022, stayed the execution of its earlier order acquitting him of all charges and directing his release from the custody of the secret police.

Before the hearing, Kanu’s Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimajor, had urged the Supreme Court to ensure justice in the trial of the IPOB leader, stressing that his matter should end today (April 27, 2023).

However, during the session today, the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of the case till next month. The decision of the Supreme Court was disclosed in a tweet by Ejimakor, Naija News reports.

“Sadly, the Supreme Court has adjourned the #MNK appeal hearing to next month,” Ejimajor tweeted shortly after the court’s ruling today.