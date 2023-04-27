Sudan: Abike Dabiri Gives Update On Fleeing Nigerian Students Stranded In Desert

Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has confirmed all issues regarding Nigerian students stranded in the middle of the desert have been resolved.

Naija News earlier reported that buses conveying some Nigerian students trying to escape from war-ravaged Sudan halted in the desert, a few hour’s drives out of the capital Khartoum following the non-payment by the Nigerian government

The Sudanese logistics company is threatening to leave the students in the desert over non-payment despite the Nigerian government insisting that it spent the sum of $1.2 million to hire buses to transport stranded citizens from Khartoum, the Sudanese capital to Egypt, from where they would be airlifted to Nigeria.

Five buses filled with Nigerians studying at Sudanese universities left a muster point Wednesday afternoon, but the buses halted before they reached the Egyptian border, the students said.

“The drivers that parked said they won’t move an inch if they are not paid. Their company told them not to move further. It’s a directive from their company,” a student said.

The number of stranded students could be as many as 250, each of the buses has a reported capacity of 50 passengers.

In a statement via Twitter, Abike Dabiri said the buses have continued their journey and all issues regarding the payment have been resolved.

She tweeted, “I have just spoken to @nemanigeria dg. He confirmed the buses have continued their Journey and said whatever issues have been resolved”