‘Missing’ $2.4 Billion Crude Oil Money: AGF Malami Appears Before House Committee, Says $650 Million Recovered 

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, on Thursday, appeared before the House of Reps ad-hoc committee investigating the alleged loss of over $2.4 billion in unremitted oil revenue.

Naija News reported last week that Malami, finally decided to appear before the House of Representatives committee investigating the alleged loss of 2.4 billion dollars from the illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil.

It was gathered that members of the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee investigating the alleged loss of 2.4 billion dollars from the illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude were left angry after federal government officials failed to honour their invitation.

However, after the house committee blew hot about taking more stringent, measures, the AGF finally decide to honour the invitation.

And it was learnt that the Chairman of the Committee, Mark Gbillah (LP, Benue), on Thursday, disclosed that Malami will appear before the committee on 27 April, after the public holiday.

However, when the AGF appeared on Thursday before the committee, he said $650 million of the said missing money have so far been recovered from different sources.

He said some of the sources from which the monies were recovered include late Head of State, General Sani Abacha; former Bayelsa State Governor, Diepreye Alamiesiegha, and former Delta State Governor, James Ibori.

Malami told the committee that he can not disclose the details of the whistle-blowers as requested by the committee because it violates confidentiality.

Giving details of the accounts into which the recoveries were paid into, Malami submitted that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) maintained these accounts, and not the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, adding that his office is not a signatory, nor does it manage the accounts.