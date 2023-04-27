‘I Won’t Be The First’ – BBNaija’s Maria Speaks On Romantic Affair With Married Men

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Maria Chike Benjamin, has addressed rumours of romantic affairs with married men and controversial clergyman, Apostle Johnson Suleiman.

Naija News recalls that in 2021, celebrity Barman, Cubana ChiefPriest, called out the reality TV star for allegedly snatching his sister’s husband, Kelvin.

Also in 2022, Maria was amongst other female Nollywood stars and celebrities accused of having an affair with Apostle Suleiman.

In a recent interview, the BBNaija star said she is not the first to be accused of dating married men, stressing it is a common trend when someone comes to the limelight.

She further refuted the rumours, saying it was not in her place to discredit or credit such reports, adding that she owes nobody any explanation.

She said, “Obviously, there was a biased rumour about me, of course, I won’t be the first, and it happens anytime someone comes to fame. That rumour that came out in 2021, it’s not in my place to discredit or credit it, you know I never even brought it out there in the first place and it is not in my place because it is going to touch a lot of personal lives and it is just not in my place to voice out. Also, I don’t owe people any explanation.”

Maria added she is not single but in a healthy relationship with someone she has been seeing for many years.

She said, “Oh! I am not single I have not been single in a long time. I am very much in a healthy relationship with a partner that I have been seeing for many years now. He is a great person in my life, and encourages everything I do, and he gives me peace. I am just so grateful to God that I have him.”