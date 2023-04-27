‘I Was Better Than Everybody That I Was Recording’ – Davido Speaks On Music Career

Award-winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, has explained the reasons he opted to become a singer than a music producer.

Naija News reports that the ‘If’ crooner during an interview with Forbes on Wednesday, said he had always wanted to be behind the scene.

However, while at his music-producing business, he discovered he was far better than many of the artistes he was recording.

According to Davido, anytime he noticed the artistes made a mistake, he would correct them and give suggestions that would make the song captivating to the ears.

The singer added he decided to sing and the first song he recorded blew up which led him into the singing journey.

He said, “I used to be a producer. I have always wanted to be in the background of things. So, I used to have an older cousin, he was like the musician of the family. I’m the last born of my family. But then I was very good with computers, tech, stuff like that.

“So, when he told me he does music, I quickly went to go and learn how to record music from YouTube. I bought a computer, a programme and everything, so I started learning on YouTube.

“Then I started recording artistes. One of my cousins that always with me every time in the studio, he noticed that if you are an artist and I’m recording you.

“Nah, don’t sing it like that, sing it like this. Sing it this way, it will catch their ears more this way.

“So, over time doing that, I was like ‘Yo! I’m better than everybody that I’m recording.

“I was like ‘You know, maybe I should record a song.”