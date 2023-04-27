I Do Not Invite Ladies Who Snap Pictures And Make Videos In My Mansion Again – Singer, Chike

Nigerian singer, Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka, popularly known by his stage name, Chike, has stated that he does not invite ladies who snap pictures and make videos in his house over again

Chike stated this while featuring as a guest on the latest episode of the Echoo Room audiovisual podcast hosted by Quincy Jonze.

The singer said he when ladies visit his mansion he always appeals to them politely not to use their phones to snap or record, but most times the ladies disobey him when he is not around.

Chike said, “See, we are all human beings and we have considerations. I politely try to say ‘Oh! Please, don’t make videos. But guess what, 99 per cent of the time, they still do. They just do it when you are not there. So, it’s very annoying. What will I do? I just won’t have you over again.

“The video you have made carry it and go. Anything you want to say from the video, that one concern you. We had intercourse abi? No wahala, at least it’s man to woman.”

He said he might have to start asking ladies to drop their phones at the door before entering his house.