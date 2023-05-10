Six Popular Nigerian Male Celebrities Who Are Single And Without Babymamas

Babymama is a popular trend among many Nigerian celebrities and there are some singers and actors who have no less than three babymamas.

Despite the trend, there are a few celebrities who have failed to get entangled in the situation and only looking forward to walking down the aisle with the right person.

In this article, Naija News takes a look at some male celebrities who are single and do not have baby mamas.

1. Don Jazzy: The 40-year-old Mavin Record producer, broke the internet in 2021 when he announced he had been married and got divorced at age 22.

The union didn’t produce any child and since then, Don Jazzy had stayed away from marriage and has never flaunted any lady he is dating on social media.

In a recent Instagram question and answer session with fans, the music executive said he is treading carefully and doesn’t want to be a scapegoat again.

2. Burna Boy: Grammy-award-winning singer, Burna Boy, has been romantically linked to several women but only flaunted Stefflon Don online as his girlfriend before their breakup in 2022.

The ‘Stand Tall’ crooner in 2021, made headlines after saying he might not get married, a statement which makes his mother angry at him.

3. Iyanya: The ‘Kukere’ crooner is also single and without any babymama. In a recent interview with media personality, Chude Chideonwo, the singer revealed he is yet to be in a serious relationship because he is scared of marriage.

According to the singer, he prays to God for a beautiful home, however, his childhood experience has made him skeptical of marriage.

4. Mayorkun: The 29-year-old singer is one of the few male musicians without babymamas in Nigeria. In 2018, Mayorkun revealed that his mother warned him about having a baby mama.

In a recent chat with fans on Snapchat, Mayorkun was asked why he doesn’t have a babymama and he responded by saying, “I still dey find the baby mama [laughs].”

5. Chike: It is uncertain if the singer has a lady in his life. In 2021, the ‘Running’ crooner during an interview on ‘Clout Talk Concert’ stated he will never bring his relationship to the public sphere.

When VJ Adams asked him if he was in a relationship, the talented singer said: “Would you ask me if I have a girlfriend first? I will never talk about my relationship. Whether there is one or not, it’s private. Simply private. Because if e dey, dem go scatter am”

6. Soso Soberekon: The music executive is single and it is uncertain why he chose to be. The talent manager could be mistaken for a relationship expert as he often dishes out marriage and relationship tips on his social media pages.